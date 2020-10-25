Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

