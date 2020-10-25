Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,376 shares of company stock worth $24,239,528. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.10 and its 200 day moving average is $427.17. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

