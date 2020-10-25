Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

