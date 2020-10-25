CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Trading 3.2% Higher

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.85. 136,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 339,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

