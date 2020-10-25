ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The company had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 61.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

