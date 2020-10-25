Contrasting Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) & Bonso Electronics International (OTCMKTS:BNSO)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Orbit International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbit International and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbit International and Bonso Electronics International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $25.98 million 0.70 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.33 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International -2.34% -3.35% -2.64% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats Orbit International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power supplies, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

