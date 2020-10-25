Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.67 $61.60 million $1.12 13.13 CNFinance $444.17 million 0.50 $77.36 million $1.04 3.12

CNFinance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oportun Financial and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.28%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% CNFinance 8.22% 5.51% 1.55%

Summary

CNFinance beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 62 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 8 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 40 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

