Contrasting Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Erin Energy (NYSE:ERINQ)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nabors Industries and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $51.77, indicating a potential upside of 69.75%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Erin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.08 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.46 Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -33.84% -21.14% -6.05% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

