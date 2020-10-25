Contrasting First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Bluegreen Vacations (NASDAQ:BVHBB)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08% Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.95 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.