Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) & Its Competitors

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 6.34% 3.89% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.00 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.58

Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 437 987 1047 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.