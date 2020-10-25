Conning Inc. Sells 17,686 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after acquiring an additional 393,632 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

