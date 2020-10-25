Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

