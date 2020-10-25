Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.