Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

