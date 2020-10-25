Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

