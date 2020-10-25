Conning Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

