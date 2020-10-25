Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.60 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average of $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

