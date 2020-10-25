Conning Inc. Buys 193,687 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,687 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

