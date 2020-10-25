Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,544 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

