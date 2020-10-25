Conning Inc. Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

