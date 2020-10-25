Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 693,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 130.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

