Conning Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

