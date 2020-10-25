Conning Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

