COMPASS Pathways plc’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 28th (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways’ (NASDAQ:CMPS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. COMPASS Pathways had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.39 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.