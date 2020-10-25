Comparing Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) and Coupa Software (OTCMKTS:COUP)

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Longwen Group alerts:

Longwen Group has a beta of -1489.92, indicating that its stock price is 149,092% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Longwen Group and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 16 0 2.63

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $258.04, suggesting a potential downside of 14.56%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longwen Group and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Coupa Software $389.72 million 53.35 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -450.75

Longwen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Longwen Group and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -23.63% -8.24% -2.17%

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longwen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longwen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.