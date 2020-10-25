Comparing IMV (IMV) and Its Rivals

IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) is one of 759 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IMV to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IMV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV Competitors 7332 19971 37844 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.08%. Given IMV’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $430,000.00 -$20.62 million -8.24 IMV Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.81

IMV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -7,814.78% -328.42% -122.44% IMV Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMV peers beat IMV on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company develops DPX-Survivac, T cell activating immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for ovarian cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It also develops DPX-RSV, a B cell epitope peptide vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7; and vaccine candidates for malaria and the Zika virus. IMV Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis and The Wistar Institute; and a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

