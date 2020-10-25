Comparing IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.67 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.12 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.16

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 429.41%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats IMAC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

