Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

