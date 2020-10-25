Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 83,606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,606 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

