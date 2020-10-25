Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 11,874 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

