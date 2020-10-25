Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 53,593 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 326,829 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

