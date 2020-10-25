Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 411.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 549,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,994,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 407,531 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.