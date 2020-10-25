Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

