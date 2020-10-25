Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

