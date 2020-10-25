Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $775-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.53 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.89-5.99 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.