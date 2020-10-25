Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

