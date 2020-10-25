Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

