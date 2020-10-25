Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 326,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 101.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

