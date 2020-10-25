Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

