Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,317 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

