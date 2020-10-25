CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) PT Lowered to $20.00

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.54. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFS. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.