Chegg (CHGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $86.76 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,667.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

