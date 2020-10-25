Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.
GTLS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
