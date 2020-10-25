Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

GTLS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

