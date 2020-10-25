Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

