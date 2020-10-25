Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.40 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.
Chart Industries stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
