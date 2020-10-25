Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE CPF opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 155,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,276 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

