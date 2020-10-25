Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

