Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.93 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

