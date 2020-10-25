Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cardlytics worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardlytics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,126 shares of company stock worth $21,742,200 and sold 39,739 shares worth $3,063,883. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

