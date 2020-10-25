Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

