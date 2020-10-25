Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given a C$37.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.25.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$740.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is 79.09%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

